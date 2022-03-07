ESSEX — Here's what students in the Essex Westford School District have been up to recently.
Essex Middle School
On the ice: A pickup hockey game took place after school at the rink behind EMS.
District-wide news
Professional Development: A group from EWSD attended the Solution Tree’s RTI at Work conference in February.
Thomas Fleming School
Back to school: Fleming students were glad to see their friends after winter break.
Essex High School
Musical performance: For the first time ever and for one night only, hear all EHS music ensembles perform, "A Night At The Movies," a program entirely of music you'll recognize from the big screen at 7 p.m. on Wednesday, March 16 in the EHS auditorium. This event is free and open to the public (masks required).
