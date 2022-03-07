ADL Igloo 7.jpg
Courtesy EWSD

ESSEX — Here's what students in the Essex Westford School District have been up to recently. 

Essex Middle School 

On the ice: A pickup hockey game took place after school at the rink behind EMS.

EMS - Hockey.jpg

District-wide news

Professional Development: A group from EWSD attended the Solution Tree’s RTI at Work conference in February.

EWSD - Solution Tree Conference.jpeg

Thomas Fleming School

Back to school: Fleming students were glad to see their friends after winter break.

Fleming - Recess after February Break.jpeg

Essex High School

Musical performance: For the first time ever and for one night only, hear all EHS music ensembles perform, "A Night At The Movies," a program entirely of music you'll recognize from the big screen at 7 p.m. on Wednesday, March 16  in the EHS auditorium. This event is free and open to the public (masks required).

EHS - A Night at the Movies.jpg

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Thank you for taking part in our commenting section. We want this platform to be a safe and inclusive community where you can freely share ideas and opinions. Comments that are racist, hateful, sexist or attack others won’t be allowed. Just keep it clean. Do these things or you could be banned:

• Don’t name-call and attack other commenters. If you’d be in hot water for saying it in public, then don’t say it here.

• Don’t spam us.

• Don’t attack our journalists.

Let’s make this a platform that is educational, enjoyable and insightful.

Email questions to bhigdon@orourkemediagroup.com.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Share your opinion

Avatar

Join the conversation

Recommended for you