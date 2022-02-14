Weather Alert

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM TO 10 PM EST WEDNESDAY... * WHAT...South winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts 45 to 55 mph expected. * WHERE...In Vermont, Grand Isle, Franklin, and Western Chittenden Counties. In New York, Franklin and Clinton. * WHEN...From 10 AM to 10 PM EST Wednesday. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...The strongest winds will occur between Noon and 6 PM on Wednesday. These strong winds may produce significant ice movement on Lake Champlain. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. &&