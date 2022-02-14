ESSEX — Here's what students in the Essex Westford School District have been up to recently.
EHS/CTE
Video Game Design: During flex block on Feb. 8, over 50 EHS and CTE students listened to Amanda Crispel, interim dean of the division of communication and creative media at Champlain College, speak about the video game design career field.
She discussed the various career fields, possible majors, skills needed, what courses students should take now, and facts about Champlain College's program.
Stay tuned for more Career Talk Presentations. If you know someone who would be a great presenter, please contact Pam Hemingway, Essex High School's Career Development Coordinator at phemingway@ewsd.org
Rotary Speech Contest: On Feb. 2, EHS senior Fatima Khan won the annual Essex Rotary speech contest. Junior Ella Weidman and sophomore Jahely Perez also competed, each writing an original five-minute speech explaining how the Rotary could partner with EHS to help improve lives. Khan won $100 for her speech and will next compete in a district competition.
Summit Street School
Winter Carnival: Summit Street School held a winter carnival. Students were able to take part in snowshoeing, sledding and a little hot chocolate.
Founders Memorial School
Outdoor Assembly: FMS held a schoolwide morning meeting outside recently. After a greeting, a game, and a special visit from the FMS bobcat, they talked about a new program called 'I Caught You Following School Rules.'
The staff looks forward to keeping track of good deeds and actions for the next month!
Essex Middle School
Chasing Coral: The EMS Delta team talked with Zack Rago from the Netflix documentary "Chasing Coral." Zack is currently in Hawaii working on his Ph.D. He shared his experience during the filming of the documentary, the impact of the film, and answered all of the student's thoughtful questions.
