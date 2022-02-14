Summit 8.jpg

Students and staff enjoy a sled ride during Summit Street School's Winter Carnival. 

 Courtesy EWSD

ESSEX — Here's what students in the Essex Westford School District have been up to recently. 

EHS/CTE

Video Game Design: During flex block on Feb. 8, over 50 EHS and CTE students listened to Amanda Crispel, interim dean of the division of communication and creative media at Champlain College, speak about the video game design career field.

She discussed the various career fields, possible majors, skills needed, what courses students should take now, and facts about Champlain College's program.

Stay tuned for more Career Talk Presentations. If you know someone who would be a great presenter, please contact Pam Hemingway, Essex High School's Career Development Coordinator at phemingway@ewsd.org

EHS - Career Talk Video Game Design.jpg

Rotary Speech Contest: On Feb. 2, EHS senior Fatima Khan won the annual Essex Rotary speech contest. Junior Ella Weidman and sophomore Jahely Perez also competed, each writing an original five-minute speech explaining how the Rotary could partner with EHS to help improve lives. Khan won $100 for her speech and will next compete in a district competition.

EHS - Rotary Speech Content (Khan).jpg

Summit Street School

Winter Carnival: Summit Street School held a winter carnival. Students were able to take part in snowshoeing, sledding and a little hot chocolate.

Winter Carnival at Summit Street

1 of 9

Founders Memorial School 

Outdoor Assembly: FMS held a schoolwide morning meeting outside recently. After a greeting, a game, and a special visit from the FMS bobcat, they talked about a new program called 'I Caught You Following School Rules.'

The staff looks forward to keeping track of good deeds and actions for the next month!

Essex Middle School

Chasing Coral: The EMS Delta team talked with Zack Rago from the Netflix documentary "Chasing Coral." Zack is currently in Hawaii working on his Ph.D. He shared his experience during the filming of the documentary, the impact of the film, and answered all of the student's thoughtful questions.

EMS talks with Zack Rago

1 of 3

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Thank you for taking part in our commenting section. We want this platform to be a safe and inclusive community where you can freely share ideas and opinions. Comments that are racist, hateful, sexist or attack others won’t be allowed. Just keep it clean. Do these things or you could be banned:

• Don’t name-call and attack other commenters. If you’d be in hot water for saying it in public, then don’t say it here.

• Don’t spam us.

• Don’t attack our journalists.

Let’s make this a platform that is educational, enjoyable and insightful.

Email questions to darkin@orourkemediagroup.com.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Share your opinion

Avatar

Join the conversation

Recommended for you