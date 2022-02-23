ESSEX — On Feb. 16, Essex Middle School’s orchestra finally returned to the concert hall.
The string orchestra hadn't performed as a group since May 2020.
When the performers walked out on stage, dressed formally in black and white, their excitement was immediately noticeable. Chatter and laughter echoed through the halls.
Fortunately, orchestra camaraderie managed to survive during the pandemic. In-person classes contributed, Orchestra Director Asiat Ali said.
“I was able to do lessons almost the entire time when we were back in school because I didn’t have the issue of aerosolization with playing string instruments. You know, with band and chorus, they’re aerosolizing a lot,” Ali said.
Last year, EMS’ concert band had to practice virtually during all but the final five weeks of school, Band Director Robert Stone said.
“I did do a virtual performance over at the Fleming School and it’s, I mean, it was nice — it was a performance. But it’s certainly not the same as having the energy of having a bunch of adoring parents,” Ali said.
Orchestra cellist Amelia Cannizzaro agrees. Nothing works the same online because you don’t get to be with your friends.
“I really like playing with my friends and the fun pieces that we get to do … It’s just more fun with friends,” Cannizzaro said.
As the concert came to a close, parents and students exchanged words with teachers. Some recognized old faces in the crowd. Among attendees was Tyson Valyou, Founders Memorial Elementary School music teacher, there to observe his former students’ progress.
“Some of these kids I taught last year and I didn’t get to see them perform, ever. So this is my first time seeing them,” Valyou said.
Valyou noted EWSD’s ongoing efforts to reintroduce events.
“We usually have a big fine arts night that we have all the schools come together to form. We’re kind of figuring out right now a way to do that safely,” Valyou said.
Ali also sees more events in the district’s future.
“I mean, obviously, these things are subject to the whims of, you know, Coronavirus. But it seems like we’re on that path,” Ali said.
Editor's Note: Noah Lafaso is a student at the University of Vermont and a reporter with the Community News Service, a student-powered partnership with community newspapers.
