NordicSkiingEssexFeb820220208_1822.JPG

As the athletes at the Nordic Skiing meet at Rock Point School Feb. 8 lined at the start, for many of them a big challenge remained on their minds.

The course that lay in front of them was relatively flat for most of it but right before the finish line stood a pretty steep hill for them to herringbone up followed by a downhill that's just about the steepest a downhill gets in Nordic.

NordicSkiingEssexFeb820220208_1888.JPG

Before the race the athletes ran through the course a few times, many of them focusing on the hill in preparation. But when the race started, they all skied their hearts out.

Here are the results of the races:

NordicSkiingEssexFeb820220208_1860.JPG

Varsity Boys

BHS Nico Hochanadel and Kai Donnelly

SBHS Christopher Bialas and James Bialas

SBHS Rowan Nenninger and Will Schaefer

EHS River Koval and Like Miklus

CHS Jack Kelly and Arvid Stezner

EHS Jacob Shevchik and Duncan Dubief

CHS Julien Puttlitz and Messier Messier

EHS Jacques Lacourciere and Chase Wignall

BHS Amos Lilly and Boniface Ndikumwenayo

EHS Sam Guliani and Elliot Riggen

SBHS Ollie Cloutier and Austin Simone

BHS Gabe Mitchell and Angus O'Neill-Dunn

EHS Elliot Miklus and Newt Bowker

SBHS Sky Valin and Jaqueline Lambert

EHS Zach Desilets and Andrew Bruneau

BHS Liam Hand and Saywer Totten

EHS Dylan Tompkins

Varsity Girls

BHS Rebecca Cunningham and Maeve Fairfax

BHS Elsa Sanborn and Gillian Fairfax

BHS Sloane Guillian and Greta Kilburn

BHS Rosie Brown and Nancy McNichols

CHS Rowan MacArdle and Chloe Palmer

SBHS Paige Poirier and Maggie Clark

BHS Julia Keeton and Ella Ambroggio

BHS Amelia Curry and Lillian Connolly

SBHS Alisa McLean and Emma Blanchard

EHS Izzy Harris and Madeleine Moino

CHS Maia Franchetti and Abigail Sowles

BHS Ailsa O'Neil-Dunn and Molly Fry

EHS Norah Stubbs and Abby Bergeron

CHS Maeve McCullagh and Addison Jenkins

EHS Lori Hamel and Vianne Ball

CHECK OUT THE GALLERIES HERE!

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Thank you for taking part in our commenting section. We want this platform to be a safe and inclusive community where you can freely share ideas and opinions. Comments that are racist, hateful, sexist or attack others won’t be allowed. Just keep it clean. Do these things or you could be banned:

• Don’t name-call and attack other commenters. If you’d be in hot water for saying it in public, then don’t say it here.

• Don’t spam us.

• Don’t attack our journalists.

Let’s make this a platform that is educational, enjoyable and insightful.

Email questions to darkin@orourkemediagroup.com.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Share your opinion

Avatar

Join the conversation

Recommended for you