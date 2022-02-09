As the athletes at the Nordic Skiing meet at Rock Point School Feb. 8 lined at the start, for many of them a big challenge remained on their minds.
The course that lay in front of them was relatively flat for most of it but right before the finish line stood a pretty steep hill for them to herringbone up followed by a downhill that's just about the steepest a downhill gets in Nordic.
Before the race the athletes ran through the course a few times, many of them focusing on the hill in preparation. But when the race started, they all skied their hearts out.
Here are the results of the races:
Varsity Boys
BHS Nico Hochanadel and Kai Donnelly
SBHS Christopher Bialas and James Bialas
SBHS Rowan Nenninger and Will Schaefer
EHS River Koval and Like Miklus
CHS Jack Kelly and Arvid Stezner
EHS Jacob Shevchik and Duncan Dubief
CHS Julien Puttlitz and Messier Messier
EHS Jacques Lacourciere and Chase Wignall
BHS Amos Lilly and Boniface Ndikumwenayo
EHS Sam Guliani and Elliot Riggen
SBHS Ollie Cloutier and Austin Simone
BHS Gabe Mitchell and Angus O'Neill-Dunn
EHS Elliot Miklus and Newt Bowker
SBHS Sky Valin and Jaqueline Lambert
EHS Zach Desilets and Andrew Bruneau
BHS Liam Hand and Saywer Totten
EHS Dylan Tompkins
Varsity Girls
BHS Rebecca Cunningham and Maeve Fairfax
BHS Elsa Sanborn and Gillian Fairfax
BHS Sloane Guillian and Greta Kilburn
BHS Rosie Brown and Nancy McNichols
CHS Rowan MacArdle and Chloe Palmer
SBHS Paige Poirier and Maggie Clark
BHS Julia Keeton and Ella Ambroggio
BHS Amelia Curry and Lillian Connolly
SBHS Alisa McLean and Emma Blanchard
EHS Izzy Harris and Madeleine Moino
CHS Maia Franchetti and Abigail Sowles
BHS Ailsa O'Neil-Dunn and Molly Fry
EHS Norah Stubbs and Abby Bergeron
CHS Maeve McCullagh and Addison Jenkins
EHS Lori Hamel and Vianne Ball
