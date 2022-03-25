ESSEX JUNCTION — For the first time, students of all grade-levels in the Essex Westford School District are being evaluated on their social emotional learning, and the majority are proficient in a variety of skills.
Dylan McNamara, the district’s director of social emotional learning and wellness, presented the student standards and fall 2021 semester progress to the EWSD school board March 22.
“There is a question of why are you focusing on SEL and not basic academic skills?” McNamara said. “The truth is that if you look at your coworkers and which ones are the most successful, they all have these skills.”
In October, EWSD students were evaluated on five social emotional skills. Most students, of all ages, are "secure" in those skills, while smaller percentages are "beginning" or "developing" them.
McNamara told the board that educators are being encouraged to respond to students who are stuck emotionally or socially in a similar way to those who are struggling academically.
Knowing practical skills is important, but social and relationship skills could be the difference between if someone thrives or struggles, he said.
Creating standards
During the 2018-19 school year, ESWD staff began a process of finding objective ways to measure student success.
It was decided that the district would measure the following skills:
Self-awareness
Self-management
Social awareness
Relationship skills
Responsible decision making
In fall 2019, the district hired coaches who worked on taking the skills they had identified as important and breaking them down into developmentally appropriate tasks based on students' ages.
The reason the school hired coaches and not social workers, McNamara said, was to be proactive and not reactive in helping students develop social emotional skills.
“A lot of folks were saying we're hiring these coaches and saying ‘Hey, where’s the pay off?” he said.
It was important first, he said, to focus on instruction and professional development so educators could gather the data needed to measure improvement.
Modes of evaluation
Throughout this school year, teachers are observing students' growth in these skill areas. Students may be identified for additional support in certain skill areas,
In October the district piloted evaluating these standards with a commercial assessment called the Devereux Student Strength Assessment. The school's standards are similar to the DESSA but not the same.
Using DESSA allowed all EWSD schools to use the same set of standards this year, unlike in previous years when emotional standards were measured differently in different schools.
At the end of the first semester, results of each student's progress in social emotional skills were sent to parents along with academic information in progress reports.
Supporting students
Evaluating students for social emotional skills will help classroom teachers better tailor lessons to students’ needs.
For example, an instructor could create a small group of students focused on a particular skill or give opportunities for that student to succeed in the broader classroom, McNamara said.
“It’s also embedded in a lesson like maybe the student [based on needs] works in a team during math class,” Superintendent Beth Cobb said at the meeting.
Board member Brendan Kinney asked about the detriments of leaving so much of social emotional evaluation up to educators.
“It puts the onus on the teacher to judge the students, is there any concern on how this might vary teacher to teacher?” he said.
McNamara admitted this was a concern among teachers and other stakeholders, but that coaches have been able to provide examples of how a student is doing. Still, he believed the program had benefits.
“Let’s not let perfection get in the way of progress here,” he said.
