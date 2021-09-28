After taking student and community testimony, the Essex Westford School Board voted 6-3 on Sept. 21 to continue flying the Black Lives Matter flag on district flagpoles for another year.
The next day, the BLM flag at Hiawatha School was stolen by a still unknown individual, according to a Sept. 23 statement from Essex Police.
Investigation of the incident and review of surveillance footage has not produced any leads. The culprit(s), if identified, could face two misdemeanor charges of Larceny and Unlawful Mischief, as well as a hate crime enhancement if proven to be racially-motivated, according to the statement.
During the board meeting on Sept. 21, dozens of community members stepped up to the physical or virtual microphone to express their support or disapproval of the flag.
While some chose to read prepared statements from phones or paper, others raised their voices and talked longer than their one-minute of allowed time. Many directly addressed the divisiveness that hung in the room.
“My neighbor is here. Our views are different, but he’s still my neighbor,” Essex resident and parent Emily Franz said. “I want to call on the adults in this room to set a better example for our students and our children.”
“I am so so proud of our school for taking on this difficult conversation, that really shouldn’t be difficult,” Leonora Dodge, a parent of two Essex High School students, said. “These uncomfortable conversations bring us forward. The discomfort that we feel right now means that we are growing.”
At the meeting’s end, board member Erin Kennedy Knox moved to continue flying the flag. Brendan Kinney amended the motion to state the board will review the matter annually. Elizabeth Cady, Jack Behlendorf and the Westford delegation — Andre Roy and Scott Cooledge — were the dissenting votes.
Roy and Cooledge each count for half a vote, bringing the total "no" votes to 3.
Student support
Though some schools in EWSD started flying the BLM flag in May 2018, the school board voted on July 7, 2020 to raise the flag at each building in the district.
In order for a flag to be flown on a district pole, evidence of student support must be submitted, according to EWSD’s flagpole and government speech policy.
On Tuesday night, four students presented the board with a petition urging members to vote “yes.” The petition garnered 519 signatures from EWSD community members.
Those four students also gave a short presentation to the board.
“Awareness is not enough,” student Fatima Khan said. “We must actively be anti-racist and collectively take tangible action to work on building a more inclusive and equitable community. And this starts by keeping the Black Lives Matter flag up.”
Many students also spoke during the public comment portion of the meeting.
Administrators stand united
Matt Roy, principal of Thomas Fleming School, read a statement supporting the continued flying of the flag on behalf of district leaders. Administrators from each school in the district stood next to him as he spoke.
“Most of us have never felt that we’ve needed to remind our communities and our institutions that our lives matter,” Roy said. “However, most is not all and that is why we fly the Black Lives Matter flag.”
Roy said the flying of the BLM flag is justified by the district’s recently-passed equity policy, which promises school environments that reflect, appreciate and protect diverse expressions and experiences.
“We know that many of our systems — in the schools and in the community — do not yet benefit our students of color as much as they do our white students,” Roy said. “We know that proclaiming that black Lives Matter does not demean or diminish the value of all lives. This is why we fly the Black Lives Matter flag.”
Erin Maguire, EWSD’s director of equity and inclusion, agreed that the BLM flag aligns with the equity policy, saying the flag is a symbol of the district’s commitment to anti-racism and a symbol of “solidarity with those who have been harmed by an inequitable system.”
School board deliberation
Board members Elizabeth Cady and Andre Roy, who were the two of the three dissenting votes, expressed their opposition.
Cady said that while she supports the Black Lives Matter sentiment, she does not support the Black Lives Matter organization.
Maddie Ahmadi, a student representative of the board, noted that the flag flown by EWSD is not the organization’s. The district’s flag is void of all markings that are associated with the group.
Cady also said the BLM flag attacks some students’ core beliefs, which she thinks misaligns with the district equity policy which states that all students will be supported in their education.
Superintendent Beth Cobb responded, saying that while EWSD supports all students, the district needs to put more emphasis on helping its students of color.
“We do value all students at EWSD,” she said. “But right now, we need to pay attention to our Black and brown students. We have caused barriers in our system and we need to examine them and take those down.”
Roy on the other hand was concerned about the precedent continuing to fly the flag would set.
“Is there a time when we can envision the request to continue flying the Black Lives Matter will end or will it be continuing into perpetuity?” he asked.
Iris Hsiang, the other student representative on the board, answered, saying she too hopes to see the day when the flag comes down.
“My goal is not to fly this flag indefinitely,” she said. “I want to take this flag down as well, because I think there should be a time when we don’t have to keep proclaiming that Black Lives Matter — they just really will. We need to keep it up now because at this moment, in our communities, they do not.”
The board voted at the end of the meeting to reassess the BLM flag again in 2022.
Editor's Note: This article was updated at 11:30 a.m. Sept. 29 to correct that board member Scott Cooledge also voted "no."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for taking part in our commenting section. We want this platform to be a safe and inclusive community where you can freely share ideas and opinions. Comments that are racist, hateful, sexist or attack others won’t be allowed. Just keep it clean. Do these things or you could be banned:
• Don’t name-call and attack other commenters. If you’d be in hot water for saying it in public, then don’t say it here.
• Don’t spam us.
• Don’t attack our journalists.
Let’s make this a platform that is educational, enjoyable and insightful.
Email questions to darkin@orourkemediagroup.com.