To ensure every student in the Essex Westford School District has what they need to succeed, administrators are in the process of developing a new instructional strategy.
Jackie Tolman, EWSD’s director of learning and instructional impact, spoke to the school board on Jan. 18 about the project, which aims to build an equitable education system to improve outcomes for all students in grades pre-K to 12.
“Educational equity means every student receives what they need to develop their full academic and social potential and to thrive every day,” Tolman said. “If our system is equitable, we would see all students reaching their goals and succeeding.”
In 2018, the Vermont Agency of Education introduced Act 173, an act aimed at enhancingthe effectiveness, availability and equity of services provided to students who require additional support.
This systematic change, Tolman said, encourages educators to look at students as individuals rather than as a group, because each student has their own unique needs and interests.
“We want to get students to access the support before they fail, that is the goal,” she said, “Otherwise it’s really hard for them.”
Superintendent Beth Cobb told the school board EWSD already meets Act 173’s requirements, but is still seeking to improve in various ways, like in how it evaluates and supports its educators.
Respectively, grade-level teachers and school principals have the first and second-most impact on students’ learning, Tolman said, therefore they need a continuous improvement plan.
“When we think about our systematic approach, we are excited to support our educators because they are committed to working together to support all students.” she said.
Supporting principals
Cobb said she and Tolman have one-on-one meetings with EWSD’s building principals once a month.
“We talk about … how well they’re doing … We look at data together, we think about the resources that they need,” Cobb said. “Those days are probably my funnest days of being superintendent.”
Cobb said she encourages principals to visit classrooms and sit in on lessons. She talks with them about what to look for and how to evaluate what they see and hear.
Evaluating teachers
Prior to the COVID-19 pandemic, EWSD implemented a new self-evaluation system for teachers called the Teacher Growth Model.
The model assesses teachers on the purpose of a lesson, their engagement with students, how they implement essential standards and assess student comprehension and what kind of classroom culture they create.
While the Teacher Growth Model asks teachers to self-assess and reflect, it also includes formal observation by a principal.
Cobb said it used to be standard practice for observations used to be planned. Principals would announce ahead of time when they would be visiting a teacher in his or her classroom.
EWSD’s new system encourages principals to drop in on teachers without notice to observe student learning. Principals provide feedback within 24 hours.
“This is not an ‘I gotcha’ moment to see what people are doing wrong, it’s to see strength, to be a coach and be there,” Cobb said in answer to a question from board member Andre Roy.
Brand-new teachers or teachers new to EWSD are visited more often, Cobb said, while those with more years of experience under their belt are visited less frequently.
Promoting collaboration
Tolman said another way EWSD is supporting teachers is by implementing professional learning community (PLC) meetings, where teachers can talk with each other about how to better serve students.
Four questions are the focus of each meeting:
What do we want students to know and be able to do?
How will we know when a student has learned it?
How will we respond when some students did not learn it?
How will we extend the learning for students who have already demonstrated proficiency?
To answer these questions, teachers might design rubrics, analyze assessment data, and tell anecdotes. The teachers will then create goals to implement before repeating the process after a few weeks.
“I don’t want to put on rose colored glasses here, but the lead teachers at the high school are so invested in making this system work, all the teachers are,” Tolamn said.
Managing Editor Bridget Higdon contributed reporting to this story.
