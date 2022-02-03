ESSEX — The Essex Westford District Board discussed its members’ code of conduct on Tuesday night as part of its ongoing work to review all district policies.
Board Chair Erin Kennedy Knox said reviewing policies is part of the board’s newly-adopted “policy governance” model. But Tuesday’s discussion was also in part prompted by the recent actions of board member Elizabeth Cady, who some board members believe is stepping out of line.
“I’m just going to call out the elephant in the room,” Knox said at the Feb. 1 meeting. “Liz, we are talking about your recent article.”
In December, Cady published a controversial essay equating current public discourse about unvaccinated people to that of Jews during the Holocaust.
“I think as a board, the expectation was everyone would act in good faith,” board member Robert Carpenter said. “Personally, I think that faith has been broken.”
A new method of policy-making
Knox utilized three questions to begin the code of conduct discussion:
How do we interpret as a board the meaning of this policy?
What evidence can we use to decide if we are in compliance with this policy or not?
Do board members feel we are in compliance or not?
How the board answered these questions was recorded and will be used by members Andre Roy, Jack Behlendorf, Diane Clemens and Maddie Ahmadi to draft a monitoring report of the code of conduct policy.
Clerk Brendan Kinney, who has served on a “policy governance” committee before, said the monitoring report will be brought back to the board at a future meeting to be discussed and reviewed. The report will then allow the board to decide whether the code of conduct policy needs revision.
“Tonight, and probably the next meeting, we’re talking about the policy as it currently exists,” he said. “At the end of the process we’ll have a fuller discussion about whether this policy needs to be reviewed or revised in any way to make it better, clearer, more effective.”
On Tuesday, members shared whether or not they believe the board to be in compliance with the current code of conduct. Many thought the board was not.
Kinney said it was important to remember that the current policy was adopted unanimously in April 2021. Current board members Al Bombardier, Scott Brown, Scott Cooledge, Knox, Kinney, Roy, Clemens and Cady were all on the board at that time and approved the code of conduct.
Defining misconduct
Carpenter said he believes the board needs to better define “misconduct,” and offered his own definition:
“In my mind, any action or statement that creates a significant adverse impact on the function of the board would likely be misconduct,” he said. “If we are doing something personally that harms our work, our ability to do the work, then we are violating those expectations for proper conduct.”
It can be difficult to define misconduct, Roy said, unlike defining conflict of interest which he believes is more cut and dry.
“There are some things that are a very clear conflict of interest, such as advocating for a known contractor to work at a school,” he said.
The difficulty, he continued, is in defining what the difference is between speaking as a board member and speaking as a person with opinions. Even if a board member claims they are expressing their own personal opinion, it can be hard for other people to perceive them as such with their “school board hat” on, he said.
Current board norms state: “a single board member will not represent the board without the consent of the board, and board members making personal statements (in any format, including speeches, articles, social media posts, etc.) should clearly state that these statements are their opinion and not the position of the board.”
Knox suggested that the policy be amended to state that a disclaimer must be added to an article or speech that says this is a personal and not a board opinion.
Not everyone agreed this could be done successfully.
“You have no control over how someone is perceived,” Clemens said. “I have always understood that perception is reality.”
Questioning partisanship
There was also the question of politics and whether the school board should be partisan.
“I would argue that it shouldn’t be a part of being a school board member,” Clerk Brendan Kinney said. “My observation is that partisanship has only divided us as a community and has prevented the board from doing its work efficiently.”
Jack Behlendorf said that the word partisan only shows up in the code of conduct once.
“The current code of conduct says that ‘a board member will not take any action that will give the impression that he or she is involved in partisan politics for personal gain.’” he said. “Our diversity is our strength which means that we need to speak with one voice, not necessarily that we need to agree with.”
Student representative Iris Hsiang said she thought the work of the board should not be limited to avoiding partisanship.
“I think what we need to be clear about is that we are not going against the work of the board which I see as educating students and keeping them safe,” she said. “I feel like if members had been a little more educated in their education about the events in history maybe they wouldn’t be so quick to make comparisons.”
Knox had her own take on how board members should think about their public behavior.
“I’m going to set the word partisan aside, and center on empathy,” Knox said, “I think if we're going to make statements we have to ask if this has the potential to do harm or make the work of the board hard.”
After more than an hour of discussion, the board wrapped up the conversation, and Kinney reminded the group of next steps.
“We’ve identified a lot of limitations or possibilities to improve the policy, but the first order of the business has to be the monitoring report,” Kinney said. “The next order of business is to put together the first draft of the report to the board.
The next board meeting will be held at 6:30 p.m. on Feb. 15. It will be available for streaming on Facebook through the Media Factory’s page.
Editor's Note: This article was updated at 6:54 p.m. Feb. 3 to amend who was on the board in April 2021.
