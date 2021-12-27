ESSEX — The Essex High School chapter of Students Demand Action hosted a supply drive for survivors of domestic violence in December.
The group cited the fact that every month, 57 women are shot by an intimate partner, and 4.5 million women have reported being threatened by a gun (according to Everytown for Gun Safety) as their motivation for the drive. They collected toiletries, cosmetics and other household items in the main lobby of EHS.
"This is an important issue in our community and we, Students Demand Action, are contributing on behalf of the unfortunate link guns have to domestic violence," Lily Larsen, a member of the group stated.
