MONTPELIER — Essex High School students Jocelyn Dunn and Anna Pringle were two of several Vermont students who met Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-Vt.) late last month during a roundtable discussion at the Vermont State House.
The event celebrated the student finalists of his twelfth annual State of the Union essay contest, which gives Vermont high school students an opportunity to write about a major issue facing the country and propose what they would do to solve it.
Juniors Jocelyn Dunn and Anna Pringle from EHS are two of seven finalists, or honorable mentions.
Dunn’s essay focused on recent legal challenges to Roe v. Wade, while Pringle’s highlighted the current “loneliness pandemic.” Read the essays here.
“The reason we do this contest,” said Sanders in his opening remarks. “Is that we live in a democratic society. Which means, unlike an autocracy, all people have the right to express their views and help shape the direction in which the country goes. And by all people — it doesn’t mean you have to be 18 or older — it means all people, including young people. It’s especially important, as I think this moment calls for, for young people to be involved because so many of the important issues facing our country and the world are going to impact the younger generation even more.”
This year, 409 students from 38 Vermont high schools submitted essays. A panel of six Vermont teachers served as volunteer judges, scoring the essays and selecting seven finalists and three winners. Students wrote on issues such as voting rights, hunger, reproductive rights, the opioid crisis, racial justice and climate change.
After Sanders’ introductory remarks, each finalist presented their essay topic and proposed possible solutions to the issues they identified.
Sanders then opened the discussion portion of the event. The students spoke about a broad range of issues, including the state of American democracy, tax fairness, universal health care, the cost of prescription drugs, campaign finance reform, income inequality and access to mental health care.
Sanders ended the event by encouraging the students to be hopeful and to continue thinking about the solutions to the major issues we face, saying: “Thank you all for being here. We’ve gone over some of the very serious problems facing our country and the world. But there are solutions to these problems. I don’t want you to leave here feeling like there are no solutions – there are. As a country, we’ve gone through difficult times. This is just another tough time. I think if we’re smart, we can pull through this thing. But to do it, I think we’re going to need the help of your generation, big time.”
Sanders entered the finalists’ essays into the Congressional record — the official archive of the U.S. Congress — and presented each student with a framed copy at the March 27 event. Since Sanders started the contest, over 5,300 students across Vermont have written essays.
