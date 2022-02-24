ESSEX — “To survive really bad things in life, you need to have a sense of humor.”
This was one of many pearls of wisdom journalist Aarti Shahani shared with an audience of Essex High School students earlier this month.
More than 100 students in the high school’s Global Leadership Program had the opportunity to listen to Shahani be interviewed by Vermont Public Radio’s Mikaela Lefrak on Feb. 2.
The Global Leadership Program at Essex High School focuses on global studies, cross-cultural competency and leadership development, program director Jill Prado told the Reporter via email. The program organizes international exchanges with students in Belgium, Denmark, Ireland and Spain and hosts a recurring speaker series, of which Shahani was a part.
“I had heard [Shahani] interviewed and thought her story would resonate with the Global Leadership Program students — very personal, understandable, relatable and important,” Prado said. “I sent her a DM on Twitter to ask if she would be willing to be a guest in our speaker series, and she said she would love to participate.”
Shahani, an NPR tech journalist and host of the 'Art of Power' podcast, discussed her recently-published memoir, “Here We Are,” which hits on topics like immigration, deportation and the criminal justice system. At its core though, it’s a book about the importance of family.
Though she is of Indian origin, Shahani said her parents are lifelong refugees. Both were born in the region of India that became Pakistan after British colonialism came to an end. In 1947, as children, her parents fled the country and settled in other places.
Shahani was born in Morocco, where her parents had an arranged marriage. Her family later moved to Queens, NY, and Shahani spent most of her childhood there undocumented. Her father opened a small electronics shop on Broadway, and Shahani earned a scholarship to prep school.
But her life was upended when her father and uncle were arrested and sent to prison for mistakenly selling merchandise to a drug cartel. Shahani took a year off of college to fight for his release and keep him from deportation.
“That case completely disoriented my family,” she said. “As a teenager … My eyes were being forced open and I started using my voice. … I fought like hell to keep my family together in this country.”
Near the end of the event, EHS students got to step in as interviewers. Junior Julianna Mazella asked Shahani what skills she and her peers will need in college or at their first job.
“Here is the reality,” Shahani said, “A lot of people will tell you ‘Oh you are too young to know what you want, or infantilize you … But what I have observed is that so many people who grew up to be extraordinary leaders had really seminal experiences in their teen years … My request to you would be, please pay attention when life hands you these very deep experiences that show you the core of who you are.”
Shahani called on the students to pay attention when they find themselves doing something that doesn’t feel like work. Take that thing seriously, she said, cultivate it and don’t run away from it
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for taking part in our commenting section. We want this platform to be a safe and inclusive community where you can freely share ideas and opinions. Comments that are racist, hateful, sexist or attack others won’t be allowed. Just keep it clean. Do these things or you could be banned:
• Don’t name-call and attack other commenters. If you’d be in hot water for saying it in public, then don’t say it here.
• Don’t spam us.
• Don’t attack our journalists.
Let’s make this a platform that is educational, enjoyable and insightful.
Email questions to darkin@orourkemediagroup.com.