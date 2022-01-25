Congratulations to these Essex students on their recent academic achievements!
Liberty Page, a biology major from Essex, was named to the dean’s honor during the fall 2021 semester. She is a freshman at Coastal Carolina University in Conway, South Carolina.
Alexandra Harnish, a marketing pre-major major of Essex, was named to the dean's list during the fall 2021 semester. She is a student at Coastal Carolina University in Conway, South Carolina.
Mallory Charland of Essex Junction graduated from the University of New Hampshire in December 2021. She earned a MSW in social work.
Kaitlin Devenney of Essex Junction graduated from Mississippi College in recent commencement exercises. Devenney earned a bachelor's of science education in elementary education.
Kegan Bergeron of Essex Junction was named to Southern New Hampshire University's fall 2021 dean's list.
The following students were named to the fall 2021 president's list at Southern New Hampshire University:
- Tanner Bliss of Essex Junction
- Kamala Doenges of Essex Junction
- Thomas Royea of Essex Junction
- Ryan Hayes of Essex Junction
- Dante Trisciuzzi of Essex Junction
Jackson Harris of Essex Junction, a member of the class of 2025, was named to the dean's list at the College of the Holy Cross.
Olivia Miller-Johnson of Essex Junction was named to the dean's list at Nazareth College.
Jordan Hines, a Lasell University student from Essex Junction, participated in the institution's annual Career Readiness Symposium. Hines evaluated patients as part of a sports medicine walk-in clinic. Patients were evaluated for injuries and received individualized home exercise programs. The clinic incorporated the NACE competencies of professionalism and career and self-development.
The following students were named to the dean's list at Roger Williams University.
- Hannah Palmer of Essex Junction
- Averi Preston of Essex Junction
The following students were named to the Castleton University dean's list for the fall semester of the 2021-22 academic year. To qualify for this academic honor, the student must maintain full-time status and a semester grade point average of 3.5.
- Tovah Coe of Essex Junction
- Avery Finelli of Essex Junction
- Ryan Garrow of Essex Junction
- Tia Kane of Essex Junction
- Margaret Rovnak of Essex Junction
- Garrett Somerset of Essex Junction
- Makenna Thorne of Essex Junction
Jason Trahan was named to the Castleton University president's list for the fall semester of the 2021-22 academic year. To qualify for this highest academic honor, students must maintain full-time status and a semester grade point average of 4.0.
Munroe Shearer is among the students named to Emerson College's dean's list for the fall 2021 semester. Shearer is majoring in design/technology and is a member of the class of 2023.
Caleb Brott of Essex Junction was recently named to the Castleton University dean's list for the fall semester of the 2021-22 academic year.
The following area students have been named to the University of Delaware dean's list for the fall 2021 semester:
- Jamie Morin of Essex Junction
- Sydney Segear of Essex Junction
- Lisa Carter of Essex Junction
Nolan Edward Boerger of Essex Junction, a sophomore majoring in aerospace engineering, was named a presidential scholar for the fall 2021 semester at Clarkson University.
Anthony James DeCarvalho of Essex Junction, a sophomore majoring in mechanical engineering, was named to the dean's list for the fall 2021 semester at Clarkson University.
Sofia Giovanna Maceri of Essex Junction, a sophomore majoring in business studies, was named to the dean's list for the fall 2021 semester at Clarkson University.
Mary Finnegan was named to the Siena College president's list for the fall 2021 Semester. Mary is from Essex Junction.
The following students have been named to the dean's list for the 2021 fall semester at the University of New England.
- Mackenzie Bird
- Eva Bosley
- Kayla Boutin
- Elizabeth Mitchell
The following students were named to the dean's list at St. Lawrence University for the fall 2021 semester"
- Grace Brouillette of Essex Junction. Brouillette is a member of the class of 2023 and is majoring in environmental studies.
- Mya Burghardt of Essex Junction. Burghardt is a member of the class of 2022 and is majoring in psychology and business in the liberal arts.
- Maggie Donahue of Essex Junction. Donahue is a member of the class of 2023 and is majoring in African studies-government.
