Congratulations to these Essex students on their recent academic achievements!
Want to submit an academic accolade to the Reporter? Send an email to news@essexreporter.com.
The following students were named to the dean's list at Quinnipiac University:
- Riley Allen
- Kaylan Ferreira
- Madeline Folsom
- Molly Kenny
- Zachary Kershner
- Kelly Lyon
- Hannah Moss
Destina Suren of Essex Junction made the dean's list for the fall 2021 semester at the Georgia Institute of Technology.
Myles Einhorn of Essex Junction made the fall 2021 dean's list at Seton Hall University.
The following students graduated from Champlain College in December 2021:
- Cheri Davis of Essex Junction - MBA in Master of Business Administration
- Charlotte Frivoll of Essex Junction - Bachelor of Fine Arts in Graphic Design & Digital Media
- Richard Greenough of Essex Junction - Bachelor of Science in Integrated Studies
- Irma Kukavica of Essex Junction - Bachelor of Science in Business Management
- Morgan Lamendola of Essex Junction - Master of Science in Human Relations and Organization Development
- Mallori LaPointe of Essex Junction - Bachelor of Science in Business Management
- Jomarlie Moise of Essex Junction - Bachelor of Science in Accounting
- Tawnya Safer of Essex Junction - Master of Science in Human Relations and Organization Development
- Renee Taylor of Essex Junction - Bachelor of Science in Computer and Information Systems
- Nathan Trombley of Essex - Bachelor of Science in Integrated Studies
- Brandon Underhill of Essex - Bachelor of Fine Arts in Graphic Design & Digital Media
Kaitlin Devenney of Essex Junction was named to the fall 2021 dean's list at Mississippi College.
Shayla Hubacher of Essex Junction, a student in the Certificate of Practical Nursing program at Vermont Tech achieved dean's list honors during the fall 2021 semester.
The following students have been named to the dean's list at the University of New Hampshire for the fall 2021 semester:
- Connor O'Neill of Essex Junction (High Honors)
- Elizabeth Martell of Essex Junction (High Honors)
- Allyson Kinaman of Essex Junction (High Honors)
Timothy Yandow of Essex Junction was named to the dean's list during the fall semester at Paul Smith's College.
Menghan Wang of Essex Junction was named to the Champlain College trustees' list for the fall 2021 semester.
The following students have been named to the Champlain College president's list for achieving a grade point average of 4.0 or higher in the fall 2021 semester:
- Grace Allard of Essex Junction - Graphic Design & Visual Communication major
- Logan Allen of Essex Junction - Game Art major
- Bradley Delphia of Essex Junction - Cybersecurity major
- Amanda Mcclary of Essex Junction - Computer and Information Systems major
Thomas Bergeron of Essex Junction was named to the president's honors list and dean's list for the fall 2021 semester at the University of Hartford.
Nicholas DiLello of Essex Junction was named to the dean's list at SUNY Cortland for the fall 2021 semester. DiLello is studying Exercise Science.
Rebecca Moriarty of Essex Junction was named to the dean's list for the fall 2021 semester at Tufts University.
Natalie Maryse Preston, pre-nursing major from Essex Junction, has been named to the fall 2021 dean's list at Radford University.
Munroe Shearer of Essex Junction participated in Emerson Stage's production of Next to Normal, performed Jan. 27-31, 2022 in the Greene Theater at Emerson College in Boston, MA.
The following local residents were named to Clark University's fall dean's list:
- Charlotte E. Moriarty, of Essex, was named to second honors.
- Cole Jeremy Klimoski, of Essex Junction, was named to first honors.
- Cory J. Giannelli, of Essex Junction, was named to second honors.
Mario Andres Castro of Essex Junction received a master of science degree in engineering management from Clarkson University on Dec. 18, 2021.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for taking part in our commenting section. We want this platform to be a safe and inclusive community where you can freely share ideas and opinions. Comments that are racist, hateful, sexist or attack others won’t be allowed. Just keep it clean. Do these things or you could be banned:
• Don’t name-call and attack other commenters. If you’d be in hot water for saying it in public, then don’t say it here.
• Don’t spam us.
• Don’t attack our journalists.
Let’s make this a platform that is educational, enjoyable and insightful.
Email questions to darkin@orourkemediagroup.com.