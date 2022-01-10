Congratulations to these three Essex students on their recent academic achievements!
Jacob Lemieux of Essex Junction earned a bachelor of science in mechanical engineering with honors from the Georgia Institute of Technology in Atlanta. Lemieux was among approximately 1,480 undergraduate and graduate students who earned degrees during the summer 2021 semester.
Jordan Hines, a Lasell University student from Essex Junction, was named to the dean's list for their academic performance in the fall 2021 semester. Students who receive this honor have completed at least 12 credits as a full-time student and have achieved a semester GPA of 3.5 or higher.
Samuel Couture, an exercise and sport science major from Essex Junction, was one of nearly 1,000 students named to the president's list at Coastal Carolina University for the fall 2021 semester.
