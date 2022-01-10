Weather Alert

...WIND CHILL WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 3 PM EST THIS AFTERNOON... * WHAT...Dangerously cold wind chills expected. Wind chills as low as 35 below zero. * WHERE...Portions of central and northeast Vermont, and the Saint Lawrence Valley and northern Adirondacks in New York. * WHEN...Until 3 PM EST today. * IMPACTS...The dangerously cold wind chills could cause frostbite on exposed skin in as little as 10 minutes. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...The coldest wind chill values will occur through 11 AM today. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Avoid outside activities if possible. When outside, make sure you wear appropriate clothing, a hat, and gloves. &&