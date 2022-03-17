Congratulations to these Essex students on their recent academic achievements!
The following local residents made the dean's list at Rochester Institute of Technology for the fall 2021 semester:
- Patrick Cooper of Essex Junction who is in the physics program.
- Jason Hanna of Essex Junction who is in the electrical engineering program.
- Louden Yandow of Essex Junction who is in the computer science program.
- Chris Abajian of Essex Junction who is in the computer engineering program.
- Jaron Cummings of Essex Junction who is in the computer science program.
The following students are participating in off-campus study abroad programs during the spring 2022 semester through St. Lawrence University in Canton, New York:
- Maggie Donahue of Essex Junction is participating in the Kenya off-campus study abroad program.
- Izzy Lupariello of Essex Junction is participating in the Kenya off-campus study abroad program.
Tyler R. Millette of Essex Junction has been selected for membership into the St. Lawrence University chapter of Pi Mu Epsilon, the national mathematics honorary society. Millette is a member of the class of 2023 and is majoring in economics-mathematics. Millette attended Essex High School. Membership eligibility for Pi Mu Epsilon varies by class year, but each student must take a qualifying number of mathematics courses and earn a minimum grade-point average in those courses, as well as overall, depending upon one's seniority.
Charles Bourgeois of Essex Junction was named to the dean's list for the fall 2021 semester at SUNY Delhi. Bourgeois is pursuing a degree in Golf and Sports Turf Management at the college.
Aiden Bradshaw, a native of Essex Junction, was recently initiated into the Elon University Circle of Omicron Delta Kappa, the National Leadership Honor Society. The Society welcomed 342 new initiates from 11 universities during February 2022. Students initiated into the Society must be sophomores, juniors, seniors, or graduate/professional students in the top 35% of their class, demonstrate leadership experience in at least one of the five pillars, and embrace the ODK ideals. Fewer than five percent of students on a campus are invited to join each year.
The following students from Essex at Northern Vermont University in Vermont, were named to the dean's list for the fall 2021 semester. Students who achieve between a 3.50 and 3.99 semester average are placed on the dean's list:
- Jessica Beliveau
- Shaylin Clifford
- Kat Little
- Christina McKivergan
- Riley Thompson
Ryann Giummo of Essex was named to the fall 2021 dean's list at Duke University.
Sophia Hall of Essex Junction is among those named to the Dean's List at Endicott College for the fall 2021 semester. Hall is majoring in political science and is the daughter of Courtney Hall and John Hall.
