ESSEX JUNCTION — On Friday, April 15, 67 sixth graders from "Team NRG" at Albert D. Lawton School all went into the backyard of the school and flew their very own kites.
The kite day was in memory of Iqbal Masih, a 13 year-old Pakistani boy who was murdered in the late 1990s while protesting child slave labor in his own country. Iqbal was a slave laborer who worked for more than six years paying off his father's debt of just $12.
During March and April, ADL sixth-graders studied various examples of child slave labor around the world from children slaving in the banana, coffee and chocolate industry to those working in mines in Africa.
Over 14 million children under age 14 are slave laborers. Iqbal escaped from his master who forced him to make luxurious rugs. When he was finally freed he and his friends went to the top hills of Lahore, Pakistan and flew flags.
ADLers flew theirs in memory of Iqbal.
