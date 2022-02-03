ESSEX — Three seats on the Essex Westford District Board are up for election this spring. Candidates must file all necessary paperwork by March 7 to be on the ballot.
Board members to be elected this year are:
One Essex Junction Resident: Three-year term
Two Essex Town Residents (outside the Village): Three-year terms
If you or someone that you know would like to run for a seat on the EWSD board, the process is slightly different once again this year because of COVID. Petitions are not required, but candidates will need to complete a Consent Candidate form.
Completed consent candidate forms must be returned to the Essex Town Clerk's Office (81 Main Street) for Essex Junction and Essex Town residents by mail, left in the dropbox in front of the building, or emailed to clerk@essex.org.
The form must be in by 4:30 p.m. on Monday, March 7. The EWSD Annual meeting will be held on Monday, April 11. Voting will take place on Tuesday, April 12.
