A staggering total of ten Essex hockey players have been selected for the 36th Rotary All-Star Hockey Classic: Justin Prim, Tobey Cram, Matt Cincotta, Trenton Sisters, Braeden Hemenway, Max Foster, Ella Gibbs, Nielsa Maddalena, Ashley Stempek and Kelsan Carter.
The game is scheduled for Saturday, March 19, 2022 at the Essex Skating Facility.
The women’s game is scheduled to start at 4 p.m. and the men’s game will commence at 6 p.m.
Tickets for this event are $10 per person and the price includes admission to both games.
Here is the full rosters of each team:
Harris Conference Men’s Roster
Head Coach: Bryant Perry (Milton)
Forwards
Jersey # Player School
#2 Will Taggard Brattleboro
#4 Matt Grabher Burr and Burton Academy
#6 Karter Noyes Burr and Burton Academy
#8 Alex Rublee Colchester
#10 Liam Evarts Colchester
#12 Justin Prim Essex
#14 Tobey Cram Essex
#16 Matt Cincotta Essex
#18 Trenton Sisters Essex
#20 Cameron Fougere Milton
#22 Brandon Mitchell Milton
#24 Evan Kurash Woodstock
Defense
#26 Emmett Edwards Burr and Burton Academy
#28 Braeden Hemenway Essex
#32 Harrison Wheeler Mount Mansfield Union
#34 Tyson Sylvia Harwood
#36 Cooper Goodrich Milton
#38 Logan Amell Northfield
Goalies
#30 Max Foster Essex
#1 Teddy Munson Milton
#31 Keaton Piconi Woodstock
*Selected but unable to play –
Ryan Dousevicz, Colchester (Defense)
Jacob Green, Harwood (Defense)
Austin Conference Men’s Roster
Head Coach: J.P. Benoit (Champlain Valley Union)
Forwards
Jersey # Player School
#2 Matt Merrill Bellows Free Academy (St. Albans)
#4 Collin Audy Bellows Free Academy (St. Albans)
#6 Levi Webb Bellows Free Academy (St. Albans)
#8 Sean Beauregard Bellows Free Academy (St. Albans)
#10 Aiden Savoy Bellows Free Academy (St. Albans)
#12 Angelos Carroll Champlain Valley Union
#14 Aidan Boonyaharn Hartford
#16 Mason Otis Spaulding
#18 Jack Senecal Mount Mansfield Union
#20 Garrett Micciche Rice Memorial
#22 Jamison Mast Spaulding
#24 Jameson Solomon Spaulding
#26 Brady Lamberti Spaulding
Defense
#28 Simon Spaulding Hartford
#32 DaeHan McHugh Rice Memorial
#34 Jackman Hickey Rice Memorial
#36 John Malnati Spaulding
#38 Joey Niemo Middlebury
#40 Shane Burke South Burlington
Goalies
#1 Mike Telfer Bellows Free Academy (St. Albans)
#31 Jack Averill Champlain Valley Union
#30 Eddie Hodde Middlebury
*Selected but unable to play – Aiden Hale, Lyndon Institute (Forward)
Nick Matteis, Lyndon Institute (Forward)
Austin Conference – Women’s Roster
Head Coach – Amanda Conger – U-32
Forwards
Jersey # Player School
#3 Reese Clayton Bellows Free Academy (St. Albans)
#5 Faith Reed Bellows Free Academy (St. Albans)
#7 Elizabeth Couture Bellows Free Academy (St. Albans)
#9 Jenna Powers Brattleboro
#11 Sophia Mikijaniec Brattleboro
#13 Julianna Miskovich Brattleboro
#15 Mershon Sky Burlington
#17 Sabina Brochu Champlain Valley Union
#19 Clara Andre Kingdom Blades
#21 Avery Gale Middlebury
#23 Morgan Ribolini U-32
#25 Allie Guthrie U-32
Defense
#27 Sophie Zemianek Bellows Free Academy (St. Albans)
#29 Rachel Needleman Bellows Free Academy (St. Albans)
#35 Paige Moody Burlington
#37 Grace Bazin Hartford
#39 Nora Knudsen Hartford
#41 Anna West Mount Mansfield Union
Goalies
#30 Olivia Dallamura * Colchester
#31 Grace Ferguson * Champlain Valley Union
*Player is a Junior
Harris Conference – Women’s Roster
Head Coach – Courtney Barrett – South Burlington
Assistant Coaches: Julia Hudson (South Burlington) and Katherine Pate (Rutland)
Forwards
Jersey # Player School
#3 Lauren Barrows Burr & Burton Academy
#5 Ella Gibbs Essex
#7 Nielsa Maddalena Essex
#9 Ada-Grace Perry Burr & Burton Academy
#11 Katie Craig Rice Memorial
#13 Caroline Banks Rice Memorial
#15 Izzy Crossman Rutland
#17 Hope Brunet South Burlington
#19 Sofie Richland South Burlington
#21 Bria Dill Spaulding
#23 Emily Morris Spaulding
#25 Sofia Yates Woodstock
Defense
#27 Ashley Stempek Essex
#29 Haley Stefaniak Missisquoi Valley Union
#35 Emma Schaarschmidt Rice Memorial
#37 Elise Lidstone Rutland
#39 Zoe Tewksbury Spaulding
#41 Skylar Haley Woodstock
Goalies
#1 Kelsan Carter* Essex
#30 Mattie Cetin* Spaulding
*Player is a Junior
** Selected by unable to play – Naomi Edele, Missisquoi Valley Union (Forward)
