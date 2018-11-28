Revision Military rolled out a new brand this month that offers specialized eyewear for outdoor hobbyists, a move company officials say will allow the tactical equipment provider to build a clientele beyond its government and military partners.

“It’s always good to have a consumer base that’s maybe not as influenced by what’s happening … in world affairs,” said Kelly Krayewsky, spokeswoman for Revision, which operates an optical manufacturing facility in Essex.

Revision officially launched the new brand, Revision Outdoor, on November 13, rolling out four polarized sunglasses geared toward high-elevation hunters, anglers and outdoor adventurers. Revision is selling the products directly to consumers for $279.

Krayewsky said Revision wanted to find a way to use its existing expertise and landed on outdoor gear after hunters reported a lack of specialized gear on the market. The company assembled a group of technical hunters from around the country last year and sought feedback throughout production.

Krayewsky said that helped Revision isolate specific performance characteristics, including lightweight, comfortable eyewear that could be worn all day: “These are people that are doing a lot of physical exertion, hiking miles,” she said.

The eyewear also allows hunters to peer through scopes and binoculars with less strain than traditional sunglasses, Krayewsky said.

Revision was founded as a protective eyewear company in 2001 before expanding its product line to include helmets, communications gear and other tactical technology. The global company currently employs about 175 people in Essex and 500 people worldwide.

The brand’s launch follows news this summer of Revision’s plans to move its operational headquarters from Essex to Portsmouth, N.H.

While outsourcing manufacturing for the eyewear’s components, Revision created a new position in Essex to assemble the products. If the line takes off, Krayewsky said, the company will consider expanding its on-site capabilities. The new brand will focus solely on eyewear for now, but the product line was created so it could expand, if needed.

“We’re dreaming pretty big about what that could potentially mean,” Krayewsky said.