The Essex Reporter and its sister publications, the Milton Independent and Colchester Sun, are returning to their roots next week.

The three community newspapers, owned by Lynn Publications, will change to a tabloid format, the original form each paper had when first established, starting with the Dec. 6 editions.

“The change is one we think our readers and advertisers will find appealing,” executive editor Courtney Lamdin said. “The new format will be more visually engaging and will better showcase the stories we write each week for our three communities.”

The move from the larger broadsheet – the publications’ current size – to the tabloid format will also provide more color pages in each publication, which creates more value for the papers’ advertisers and more opportunity for color images to accompany our stories.

“As always, we encourage feedback from the almost 20,000 readers our publications have. Our readers have guided so many of our choices, and we appreciate their continuous feedback,” Lamdin said.