This cute condo in Essex Junction is the ideal size for a couple or single person. With a half bathroom off the entrance area and a galley style kitchen the space is as convenient as it is welcoming. The property comes with a storage shed as well as a carport and a additional assigned parking space.
Bedrooms: 2
Bathrooms: 2 (1 full, 1 half)
Price: $275,000
Square Feet: 1,024
HIGHLIGHTS: washer and dryer built in, yard, 2 parking spots
Listed by Ernie Rossi of Rossi & Riina Real Estate
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for taking part in our commenting section. We want this platform to be a safe and inclusive community where you can freely share ideas and opinions. Comments that are racist, hateful, sexist or attack others won’t be allowed. Just keep it clean. Do these things or you could be banned:
• Don’t name-call and attack other commenters. If you’d be in hot water for saying it in public, then don’t say it here.
• Don’t spam us.
• Don’t attack our journalists.
Let’s make this a platform that is educational, enjoyable and insightful.
Email questions to bhigdon@orourkemediagroup.com.