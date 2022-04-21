This spacious condo in Essex has plenty of space for a family. There is a primary suite with a bathroom with a shower and vast walk in closet. There are stainless steel appliances in the kitchen and large windows throughout, adding a luxurious feel.
Bedrooms: 3
Bathrooms: 3 (1 full, 1 three-quarter, 1 half)
Price: $379,000
Square Feet: 2,422
HIGHLIGHTS: gas fireplace, walk in closet, 9 foot ceilings on main level
Listed by Kathleen OBrien and Patrick O'Connell of Four Seasons Sotheby's Int'l Realty
