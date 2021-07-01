This luxurious condo is located at the end of the condo development for privacy. It has a corner gas fireplace in the living room and a built in wine rack in the kitchen. The HOA is $220 per month, leaving room in your budget to decorate the house.
A dishwasher, washer and dryer are a few of the appliances included. The condo is only 20 minutes to UVM and not far from the Burlington airport.
Bedrooms: 3
Bathrooms: 3 (1 full, 1 three quarter, 1 half)
Price: $419,900
Square Feet: 3038
HIGHLIGHTS: washer/dryer included, granite kitchen countertops, private backyard, bonus room
Listed by Jacqueline Marino from RE/MAX North Professionals
