This home in Essex actually includes two homes, with a smaller 2 bedroom, 1 bathroom dwelling with a office that can be used to help pay the mortgage by renting it out. The main house has a eat in kitchen and primary suite on the second floor with a large walk in shower.
Bedrooms: 4 total
Bathrooms: 3 (2 full, 1 half) total
Price: $589,000
Square Feet: 2,240
HIGHLIGHTS: second dwelling on property, eat in kitchen, detached garage
Listed by Candy Rice of Rice Realty
