This house in Essex has two bedrooms and a large backyard with Alder Brook running through it. The house was updated in 2018 to include stainless steel appliances and other amenities.
Bedrooms: 2
Bathrooms: 1 full
Price: $339,900
Square Feet: 864
HIGHLIGHTS: three season porch, stainless steel appliances, large lot
Listed by David Parsons and Ryan Miller of RE/MAX North Professionals - Burlington
