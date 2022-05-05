This house in Essex Junction has original oak floors and a updated kitchen with stainless appliances. The full basement has space for storage, laundry and all your other needs.
Bedrooms: 4
Bathrooms: 2 (1 full, 1 half)
Price: $339,900
Square Feet: 1,306
HIGHLIGHTS: butcher block countertops, full basement, original oak floors
Listed by Ryan Smith of Element Real Estate
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for taking part in our commenting section. We want this platform to be a safe and inclusive community where you can freely share ideas and opinions. Comments that are racist, hateful, sexist or attack others won’t be allowed. Just keep it clean. Do these things or you could be banned:
• Don’t name-call and attack other commenters. If you’d be in hot water for saying it in public, then don’t say it here.
• Don’t spam us.
• Don’t attack our journalists.
Let’s make this a platform that is educational, enjoyable and insightful.
Email questions to bhigdon@orourkemediagroup.com.