This 4 unit property is a great opportunity for someone looking to be a landlord or have a investment property. The units are located upstairs while storage space is located downstairs.
Bedrooms: 4
Bathrooms: 4 full
Price: $449,900
Square Feet: 2,700
HIGHLIGHTS: large yard, 4-6 vehicle parking lot, 4 unit multifamily
Listed by Flex Realty Group
