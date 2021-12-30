This home is surrounded by nature yet close to amenities in the area. It is priced to sell fast to the motivated buyer who doesn't mind putting work in to make it shine.
Bedrooms: 2
Bathrooms: 1 full
Price: $169,900
Square Feet: 1,040
HIGHLIGHTS:fixer upper, sold as is, large living room
Listed by Mark Duchaine Jr. of BHHS Vermont Realty Group/S Burlington
