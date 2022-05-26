103 Saybrook Road, Essex

This 2 bedroom, 2 bathroom condo in Essex is an end unit with a private patio that looks into mature woods. The condo association maintains a outdoor pool and tennis courts while the condo has a sunny kitchen and a bonus room on the first floor that could be a bedroom or office. 

Bedrooms: 

Bathrooms: 2 (1 full, 1 half)

Price: $305,000

Square Feet: 1,380

HIGHLIGHTS: move in condition, 1 car attached garage, private patio

Listed by Kara Koptiuch of Vermont Real Estate Company

