This 2 bedroom, 2 bathroom condo in Essex is an end unit with a private patio that looks into mature woods. The condo association maintains a outdoor pool and tennis courts while the condo has a sunny kitchen and a bonus room on the first floor that could be a bedroom or office.
Bedrooms: 2
Bathrooms: 2 (1 full, 1 half)
Price: $305,000
Square Feet: 1,380
HIGHLIGHTS: move in condition, 1 car attached garage, private patio
Listed by Kara Koptiuch of Vermont Real Estate Company
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for taking part in our commenting section. We want this platform to be a safe and inclusive community where you can freely share ideas and opinions. Comments that are racist, hateful, sexist or attack others won’t be allowed. Just keep it clean. Do these things or you could be banned:
• Don’t name-call and attack other commenters. If you’d be in hot water for saying it in public, then don’t say it here.
• Don’t spam us.
• Don’t attack our journalists.
Let’s make this a platform that is educational, enjoyable and insightful.
Email questions to bhigdon@orourkemediagroup.com.