7 Saxon Hollow Drive UNIT C4, Essex

This condo in Essex has two oversized decks facing the woods. With three bedrooms, including a primary suite, it is a large place to live and is not far from parks and nature.

Bedrooms: 3

Bathrooms: 3 (2 full, 1 three-quarter)

Price: $295,000 

Square Feet: 1,835

HIGHLIGHTS: gas fireplace, primary suite, walk in closet

Listed bBrian M. Boardman of Coldwell Banker Hickok and Boardman

