This condo in Essex has two oversized decks facing the woods. With three bedrooms, including a primary suite, it is a large place to live and is not far from parks and nature.
Bedrooms: 3
Bathrooms: 3 (2 full, 1 three-quarter)
Price: $295,000
Square Feet: 1,835
HIGHLIGHTS: gas fireplace, primary suite, walk in closet
Listed by Brian M. Boardman of Coldwell Banker Hickok and Boardman
