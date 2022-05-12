19 Cardinal Lane, Essex

The first floor of this family friendly condo in Essex has a open floor plan with a gas fireplace. Upstairs there is a primary suite with a 3/4 bathroom and a walk in closet in addition to two other bedrooms and a full bathroom. Outside there is a large deck for enjoying the coming warm months.

Bedrooms: 3

Bathrooms: 3 (1 full, 1 three-quarter, 1 half)

Price: $350,000

Square Feet: 1,706

HIGHLIGHTS: corner lot, gas fireplace, back deck

Listed by Robert Foley of Flat Fee Real Estate

