This 3 bedroom, 1 bathroom house in Essex Junction has lots of modern touches to make it feel like home. There is a first floor primary suite has a large walk in closet and is across from the full bathroom. The backyard has a expansive deck which would be perfect for hosting company during the warmer months. Delayed showings until Sunday, June 12.
Bedrooms: 3
Bathrooms: 1 full
Price: $379,900
Square Feet: 1,615
HIGHLIGHTS: primary suite, large living area, back deck
Listed by Livian Vermont of KW Vermont
