This A frame cabin in Essex is a unique place to call home. On the first floor is a bedroom near the rear exit while on the second floor there is another bedroom with a walk in closet and vaulted ceilings.
Bedrooms: 2
Bathrooms: 1 three quarter
Price: $299,900
Square Feet: 1,088
HIGHLIGHTS: vaulted ceilings, A frame cabin, wooded
Listed by Flex Realty Group
