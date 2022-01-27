113 Brigham Hill Rd, Essex Jct

In the 4.11 acres of land where this $895,000 home is located you will find a pond, volley ball court and in ground pool, among other amenities. Inside the house there is a first floor bedroom/den and a office room. The masters suite with a balcony is on the second floor

Bedrooms: 4

Bathrooms: 4 full

Price: $895,000

Square Feet: 5,267

HIGHLIGHTS: gas fireplace, heated pool, 4 acres of land included

Listed by Jason Lefebvre of RE/MAX North Professionals

