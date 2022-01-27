Weather Alert

...WIND CHILL ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 10 PM THIS EVENING TO 1 PM EST SATURDAY... * WHAT...Very cold wind chills expected. Wind chills as low as 20 to 30 below zero. * WHERE...Portions of central, northeast and northwest Vermont and northern New York. * WHEN...From 10 PM this evening to 1 PM EST Saturday. * IMPACTS...The cold wind chills could cause frostbite on exposed skin in as little as 30 minutes. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Lowest wind chills will occur between 3 AM and 9 AM early Saturday morning. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Use caution while traveling outside. Wear appropriate clothing, a hat, and gloves. &&