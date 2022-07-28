This home in Essex Junction has five large bedrooms and over 3500 feet of living space. This includes a legal 675 square foot accessory apartment and a chefs kitchen that has custom wood cabinets and a 12 foot granite island.
Bedrooms: 5
Bathrooms: 4 (2 full, 2 three-quarter)
Price: $649,900
Square Feet: 3,885
HIGHLIGHTS: chefs kitchen, big backyard, accessory apartment
Listed by Jacqueline Marino of RE/MAX North Professionals
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for taking part in our commenting section. We want this platform to be a safe and inclusive community where you can freely share ideas and opinions. Comments that are racist, hateful, sexist or attack others won’t be allowed. Just keep it clean. Do these things or you could be banned:
• Don’t name-call and attack other commenters. If you’d be in hot water for saying it in public, then don’t say it here.
• Don’t spam us.
• Don’t attack our journalists.
Let’s make this a platform that is educational, enjoyable and insightful.
Email questions to bhigdon@orourkemediagroup.com.