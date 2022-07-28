4 Woods End Drive, Essex Junction

This home in Essex Junction has five large bedrooms and over 3500 feet of living space. This includes a legal 675 square foot accessory apartment and a chefs kitchen that has custom wood cabinets and a 12 foot granite island.

Bedrooms: 5

Bathrooms: 4 (2 full, 2 three-quarter)

Price: $649,900

Square Feet: 3,885

HIGHLIGHTS: chefs kitchen, big backyard, accessory apartment

Listed by Jacqueline Marino of RE/MAX North Professionals

4 Woods End Drive, Essex Junction

1 of 12

 

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Thank you for taking part in our commenting section. We want this platform to be a safe and inclusive community where you can freely share ideas and opinions. Comments that are racist, hateful, sexist or attack others won’t be allowed. Just keep it clean. Do these things or you could be banned:

• Don’t name-call and attack other commenters. If you’d be in hot water for saying it in public, then don’t say it here.

• Don’t spam us.

• Don’t attack our journalists.

Let’s make this a platform that is educational, enjoyable and insightful.

Email questions to bhigdon@orourkemediagroup.com.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Share your opinion

Avatar

Join the conversation

Recommended for you