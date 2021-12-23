...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 10 PM THIS EVENING TO
8 AM EST SUNDAY...
* WHAT...Mixed precipitation expected. Total snow accumulations
of up to two inches and ice accumulations of around one tenth
of an inch.
* WHERE...All of Vermont and northern New York.
* WHEN...From 10 PM this evening to 8 AM EST Sunday.
* IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Light snow develops early tonight and
quickly transitions to a mix of snow and/or freezing rain
beginning around midnight for the southern St Lawrence Valley
spreading north and east into central and southern Vermont by
Saturday morning. Freezing rain will change over to plain rain
for portions of the southern St Lawrence Valley and Champlain
Valley during the daytime on Saturday. Precipitation will remain
primarily all snow for the Northeast Kingdom of Vermont.
Freezing rain and rain will transition slowly to snow late
Saturday night becoming all snow by Sunday morning.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Slow down and use caution while traveling.
Please allow extra time if travel is necessary.
&&
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for taking part in our commenting section. We want this platform to be a safe and inclusive community where you can freely share ideas and opinions. Comments that are racist, hateful, sexist or attack others won’t be allowed. Just keep it clean. Do these things or you could be banned:
• Don’t name-call and attack other commenters. If you’d be in hot water for saying it in public, then don’t say it here.
• Don’t spam us.
• Don’t attack our journalists.
Let’s make this a platform that is educational, enjoyable and insightful.
Email questions to darkin@orourkemediagroup.com.