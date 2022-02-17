12 Locust Ln, Essex Junction

This home in Essex Junction has a massive primary suite with a master bathroom with a tub with water jets. In the basement you will find a family rec room, half bath and workshop. The deck to the wooded backyard is also a must-see.

Bedrooms: 3

Bathrooms: 3 (2 full, 1 half)

Price: $467,500

Square Feet: 2,228

HIGHLIGHTS: back deck, laundry included, rec room

Listed by the Lipkin Audette Team of Coldwell Banker Hickok and Boardman

