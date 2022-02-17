...FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT THROUGH FRIDAY AFTERNOON...
* WHAT...Flooding caused by rain and/or snowmelt and/or ice jam
continues to be possible.
* WHERE...Northern New York and Vermont
* WHEN...Through Friday afternoon.
* IMPACTS...Excessive runoff may result in flooding of rivers,
creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations.
Creeks and streams may rise out of their banks. Low-water
crossings may be flooded.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- The combination of snow melt and moderate to heavy rainfall
will lead to sharp rises on many streams and rivers. These
expected rises may produce open river flooding and will
produce some river ice break up increasing the risk for
localized ice jam flooding from tonight into Friday. At this
time, at least minor river flooding is likely at the Mad
River at Moretown, Otter Creek at Center Rutland, the East
Branch of the Ausable at Ausable Forks, and moderate flood
stage is possible at these locations. Minor flooding is
possible at the Winooski at Essex Junction. Ice jam prone
river, such as the Ausable, Saranac, Lamoille, Winooski, and
the Mad River will be closely monitored. Rainfall totals will
range from about three quarters of an inch in the Connecticut
River valley up to two inches in parts of Northern New York
where isolated higher amounts are possible as well.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
You should monitor later forecasts and be alert for possible Flood
Warnings. Those living in areas prone to flooding should be prepared
to take action should flooding develop.
&&
...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 7 PM THIS
EVENING TO 1 PM EST FRIDAY...
* WHAT...Mixed precipitation expected. Total snow accumulations of
up to 4 inches and ice accumulations of a few hundredths to two
tenths of an inch. Winds gusting as high as 30 mph.
* WHERE...Portions of central, northeast and northwest Vermont
and northern New York.
* WHEN...From 7 PM this evening to 1 PM EST Friday.
* IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous
conditions could impact the Friday morning commute.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Rain today is expected to transition to a
wintry mix this evening into tonight, and then to light snow
by Friday morning. The highest snow accumulations are expected
along the northern Adirondacks along Route 11. The highest ice
accumulations are expected over the northern Adirondacks and
the Champlain Valley.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Slow down and use caution while traveling.
Please allow extra time if travel is necessary.
&&
