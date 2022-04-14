This home in Essex Junction was built in 2013 and because of that has modern finishes and high ceilings. The house also has a gas fireplace and the kitchen is decked out with stainless steel appliances
Bedrooms: 3
Bathrooms: 3 (1 full, 2 three-quarter)
Price: $449,900
Square Feet: 1,800
HIGHLIGHTS: stainless steel kitchen appliances, porch, fenced backyard
Listed by Aaron Chiaravelotti of KW Vermont
