This ranch in Essex Junction has been well loved and shows it. It has a skylight, large deck and fireplace. There are lots of extra dens in the house, especially in the basement, that are perfect for working from home.
Bedrooms: 3
Bathrooms: 2 (1 full, 1 half)
Price: $399,900
Square Feet: 1,990
HIGHLIGHTS: deck, fireplace, primary suite
Listed by Matt Hurlburt of RE/MAX North Professionals
