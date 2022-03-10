This home in Essex Junction has a spacious, open dining and living area with a sliding door that leads out to a deck in the backyard. The lower level of the home has plenty of space for a work-from-home office.
Bedrooms: 3
Bathrooms: 2 (1 full, 1 three-quarter)
Price: $349,900
Square Feet: 1,620
HIGHLIGHTS: large backyard, primary suite, 2 car garage
Listed by Jason Lefebvre of RE/MAX North Professionals
