This $349,000 Essex home is up to date and ready for move in. It features an open concept living/dining area and a kitchen with a counter island to help with cooking.
Bedrooms: 2
Bathrooms: 2 (1 full, 1 three-quarter)
Price: $349,000
Square Feet: 1,270
HIGHLIGHTS: red birch wood floors, laundry included, bonus room
Listed by Darcy Handy of RE/MAX North Professionals
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for taking part in our commenting section. We want this platform to be a safe and inclusive community where you can freely share ideas and opinions. Comments that are racist, hateful, sexist or attack others won’t be allowed. Just keep it clean. Do these things or you could be banned:
• Don’t name-call and attack other commenters. If you’d be in hot water for saying it in public, then don’t say it here.
• Don’t spam us.
• Don’t attack our journalists.
Let’s make this a platform that is educational, enjoyable and insightful.
Email questions to darkin@orourkemediagroup.com.