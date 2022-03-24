This split level home in Essex Junction is the perfect place to call home. The house has three large bedrooms and a modern kitchen as well as two bonus rooms in the basement.
Bedrooms: 3
Bathrooms: 2 (1 full, 1 half)
Price: $320,000
Square Feet: 1,907
HIGHLIGHTS: attached 2 car garage, modern kitchen, three seasons porch
Listed by Elise Polli of KW Vermont
