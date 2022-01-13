This one level home in Essex is located in at The Commons at Meadows Edge. It sits on one level and has a attached garage and a three seasons porch. The HOA fee is $270 per month and covers trash and snow removal, among other things.
Bedrooms: 2
Bathrooms: 2 (1 full and 1 three-quarter)
Price: $290,000
Square Feet: 1,534
HIGHLIGHTS: 1 car attached garage, three season porch, master suite
Listed by Ingrid Hedbor of Coldwell Banker Islands Realty
