This house sits on one level and has a ramp attached to the front door, making it accessible to those with limited mobility. The house also includes a backyard and fenced area that wood make a great garden.
Bedrooms: 3
Price: $285,000
Square Feet: 1,014
HIGHLIGHTS: one level, detached 2 car garage, unfinished basement
Listed by Nicole Berteau of KW Vermont
