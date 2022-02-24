This $265,000 condo in the Essex Green Development has access to a private outdoor pool, tennis courts and basketball courts. The condo has large windows and a spacious, modern kitchen. Additionally, the basement has a finished bonus room.
Bedrooms: 2
Bathrooms: 2 (1 half, 1 three-quarter)
Price: $265,000
Square Feet: 1,428
HIGHLIGHTS: modern kitchen, end unit, pool and tennis courts included in HOA
Listed by Sandy Palmer of Vermont Real Estate Company
