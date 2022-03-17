255 Pearl St, Essex Junction

This $250,000 cute fixer upper is being sold as is. With more than 2,000 square feet of space it offers many possibilities for how it can be used. It also has large windows throughout, offering a sunny place for someone to call home.

Bedrooms: 4

Bathrooms: 2 (1 full, 1 half)

Price: $250,000

Square Feet: 2,152

HIGHLIGHTS: sold as is, fixer upper, large kitchen

Listed by Jolene Greene of RE/MAX North Professionals

