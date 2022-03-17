This $250,000 cute fixer upper is being sold as is. With more than 2,000 square feet of space it offers many possibilities for how it can be used. It also has large windows throughout, offering a sunny place for someone to call home.
Bedrooms: 4
Bathrooms: 2 (1 full, 1 half)
Price: $250,000
Square Feet: 2,152
HIGHLIGHTS: sold as is, fixer upper, large kitchen
Listed by Jolene Greene of RE/MAX North Professionals
