This $249,000 condo features 2 large bedrooms and a open floor plan in the kitchen and living room. The condo association is less than $300 and includes access to a outdoor pool and tennis courts.
Bedrooms: 2
Bathrooms: 2 (1 full, 1 half)
Price: $249,000
Square Feet: 1,132
HIGHLIGHTS: covered front porch, outdoor pool included with HOA, open floor plan
Listed by Robert Foley of Flat Fee Real Estate
