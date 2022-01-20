60 Brickyard Rd UNIT 21, Essex Junction

This $249,000 condo features 2 large bedrooms and a open floor plan in the kitchen and living room. The condo association is less than $300 and includes access to a outdoor pool and tennis courts.

Bedrooms: 2  

Bathrooms: 2 (1 full, 1 half)

Price: $249,000

Square Feet: 1,132

HIGHLIGHTS: covered front porch, outdoor pool included with HOA, open floor plan

Listed by Robert Foley of Flat Fee Real Estate

