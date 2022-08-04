This 2 bedroom, 1 bathroom condo in the woods of Essex has a private deck that can be accessed through a sliding door in the living room. Upstairs, there are two bedrooms with large closets as well as a full bathroom.
Bedrooms: 2
Bathrooms: 1 full
Price: $209,900
Square Feet: 960
HIGHLIGHTS: closet space, modern kitchen, butchers block island
Listed by Tamithy Howrigan of CENTURY 21 MRC
