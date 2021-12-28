In 2021, the average home value in Chittenden County increased from $350,000 to $402,000, according to Zillow.
Here are five of the most expensive homes purchased in Essex this year.
5. 10 Hagan Drive, Essex Junction
This home sold for $735,000 on Dec. 16, 2021. It has 4 bedroom and 4 bathrooms. According to the home's description at the time of selling, it has stainless steel appliances, high vaulted ceilings and natural light.
4. 35 Sydney Drive, Essex Junction
This home sold for $792,000 on Aug. 27, 2021. It has 3 bedroom and 4 bathrooms. An office, stone walkway and seasonal views of the Adirondacks make this a great catch.
3. 35 Sydney Drive, Essex Junction
This home sold for $815,000 on July 9, 2021. It has 4 bedroom and 4 bathrooms. Views of Mt. Mansfield, Amish walnut wood floors and an owners suite with a full bathroom and a double vanity add to this home's value.
2. 74 Bixby Hill Road, Essex Junction
This home sold for $895,000 on March 18, 2021. It has 3 bedroom and 4 bathrooms. It boasts seasonal views of the Green Mountains, a raised stone hearth and an attached 2 car garage with heated storage.
1. 87 Pinecrest Drive, Essex Junction
This home sold for $1,175,000 on June 30, 2021. It has 4 bedroom and 3 bathrooms. According to the home's description at the time of selling, it has more than 20 acres of land, vaulted ceilings and natural woodwork.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for taking part in our commenting section. We want this platform to be a safe and inclusive community where you can freely share ideas and opinions. Comments that are racist, hateful, sexist or attack others won’t be allowed. Just keep it clean. Do these things or you could be banned:
• Don’t name-call and attack other commenters. If you’d be in hot water for saying it in public, then don’t say it here.
• Don’t spam us.
• Don’t attack our journalists.
Let’s make this a platform that is educational, enjoyable and insightful.
Email questions to darkin@orourkemediagroup.com.