This home in Essex Junction has been remodeled to include a open floor plan and a large kitchen. The house includes a unfinished bonus room that can be used how the new owner sees fit.
Bedrooms: 3
Bathrooms: 3 (2 full, 1 half)
Price: $474,900
Square Feet: 1,672
HIGHLIGHTS: gas fireplace, open floor plan, garden beds
Listed by Paul Cannizzaro of Cannizzaro Real Estate
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for taking part in our commenting section. We want this platform to be a safe and inclusive community where you can freely share ideas and opinions. Comments that are racist, hateful, sexist or attack others won’t be allowed. Just keep it clean. Do these things or you could be banned:
• Don’t name-call and attack other commenters. If you’d be in hot water for saying it in public, then don’t say it here.
• Don’t spam us.
• Don’t attack our journalists.
Let’s make this a platform that is educational, enjoyable and insightful.
Email questions to bhigdon@orourkemediagroup.com.