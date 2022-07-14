5 Roscoe Court, Essex Junction

This home in Essex Junction has been remodeled to include a open floor plan and a large kitchen. The house includes a unfinished bonus room that can be used how the new owner sees fit.

Bedrooms: 3

Bathrooms: 3 (2 full, 1 half)

Price: $474,900

Square Feet: 1,672

HIGHLIGHTS: gas fireplace, open floor plan, garden beds

Listed by Paul Cannizzaro of Cannizzaro Real Estate

5 Roscoe Court, Essex Junction

1 of 10

 

 

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Thank you for taking part in our commenting section. We want this platform to be a safe and inclusive community where you can freely share ideas and opinions. Comments that are racist, hateful, sexist or attack others won’t be allowed. Just keep it clean. Do these things or you could be banned:

• Don’t name-call and attack other commenters. If you’d be in hot water for saying it in public, then don’t say it here.

• Don’t spam us.

• Don’t attack our journalists.

Let’s make this a platform that is educational, enjoyable and insightful.

Email questions to bhigdon@orourkemediagroup.com.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Share your opinion

Avatar

Join the conversation

Recommended for you